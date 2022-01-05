Zifa extraordinary congress date set

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Zifa extraordinary congress whose part of the agenda is to revoke the mandate of one or all of the members of the Zifa executive committee has been set for January 29 in the capital.

The call for the meeting was made by 27 Zifa delegates in terms of Article 28 of the association secretary and has now also been called in line with Article 28 (2) of the Zifa constitution after the Zifa board reportedly refused to acknowledge and act on the delegates’ request for an extraordinary congress as stated in Article 28.

Reads the extraordinary congress request:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN IN TERMS OF ZIFA CONSTITUTION ARTICLE 28

(2) THAT THE ZIFA EXTRAORDINARY CONGRESS OF THE MEMBERS SHALL BE HELD ON SATURDAY 29 JANUARY 2022 AT HOLIDAY INN (HARARE) COMMENCING AT 10AM.

Agenda

1. SRC suspension of the ZIFA Executive Board Members.

2. Pending FIFA ban and its worldwide implications to Zimbabwean football.

3. Setting of ZIFA Annual General Meeting.

4. Review of ZIFA Constitution.

5. Appointment of Electoral Committee.

6. Affording the Executive Committee members an opportunity to be heard as they respond to the allegations levelled against each individual before Congress reach an appropriate decision.

7. Way forward: Revocation of the mandate of one or more members of the ZIFA Executive Committee in terms of ZIFA Statutes Article 22(m).

Article 22(m) of the Zifa constitution, Areas of authority for Zifa delegates, reads;

“Revoking tye mandate of one or a number of members of a body of Zifa.”