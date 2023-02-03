Breaking News
O-Level results out today

O-Level results out today

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Zim records 151 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

03 Feb, 2023 - 11:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Zim records 151 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours Covid-19

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 151 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with reports that the seven-day rolling average stands at 104.

No deaths were recorded during the same period and all new cases are from local infections.

The daily situational report also shows that 1 223 people received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine bringing the cumulative to 6 601 701.

“Another 527 received their second dose bringing cumulative to 4 963 576 while 1 010 received their third dose bringing cumulative for third bringing cumulative to 1 305 646.

“As of Thursday, Zimbabwe had recorded 262 860 Covid-19 cases including 255 921 recoveries and 5 658 deaths,” read the report.

[email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting