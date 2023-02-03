Zim records 151 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 151 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with reports that the seven-day rolling average stands at 104.

No deaths were recorded during the same period and all new cases are from local infections.

The daily situational report also shows that 1 223 people received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine bringing the cumulative to 6 601 701.

“Another 527 received their second dose bringing cumulative to 4 963 576 while 1 010 received their third dose bringing cumulative for third bringing cumulative to 1 305 646.

“As of Thursday, Zimbabwe had recorded 262 860 Covid-19 cases including 255 921 recoveries and 5 658 deaths,” read the report.

