Zim superior courts go paperless

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has started implementing the first phase of the integrated electronic case management system (IECMS), a web-based system that automates court processes.

The filing of court cases, pleadings, processes and documents in the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court and Commercial Division of the High Court is now being done electronically through the IECMS platform.

The e-filing system, which is being tolled out in two phases, will see all courts across the country going paperless.

Under the IECMS court procedures are expected to be expedited while minimising direct human contact at certain stages of the process, thus eliminating opportunities for corrupt tendencies.

In a statement, JSC said litigants wish to file court cases and documents to register on the IECMS website at www.zimiecms.org.zw.

“The Judicial Service Commission further wishes to advise that the Commercial Division of the High Court in Harare will now be based at the Commercial Court Building formerly known as Bristol House along Kwame Nkrumah next to 101 Union Avenue, Harare,” read the statement.

IECMS automates and tracks all aspects of the case life cycle, from initial filing through disposition and appeal.

According to the JSC, IECMS is a centralised data management system that will transform all courts into paperless and full automation.

The JSC, in its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, adopted a motion to digitalise the country’s justice system through the introduction of IECMS.

A couple of months ago, JSC members received e-skills training to pave the way for the new electronic system that will also facilitate virtual sittings of the courts among others.

The e-skills training workshop was a result of a collaboration between the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services and the JSC

The IECMS is a digital system that seeks to take full advantage of the benefits of flexibility and automation of court processes which foster efficiency, transparency and improved access to justice.

During the official opening of the 2022 Legal Year at the Bulawayo High Court in January, Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza revealed that Covid-19 hugely disrupted court operations and the smooth administration of justice in the past two years.

Statistics from JSC showed that the temporary closure of courts during Covid-19 lockdown affected both the number of cases heard and completed in the courts.

The backlog nationally from the Constitutional, Supreme, Labour, High, Regional and the Magistrates’ courts from 2021 stands at 17 070 cases.

