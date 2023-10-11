Zimazing Race set for Bulawayo

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

THE second edition of the Zimazing Race is set to take place in Bulawayo on 11 November. Its purpose is to promote fun, fitness, teamwork, and participants to explore their city and connect with its residents.

Mandipa Mashingaidze of Props Plays and Podiums, who was inspired by the well-known international reality show The Amazing Race, is in charge of organising the event. The race is anticipated to have up to 50 teams, each with four participants. However, due to the overwhelming response, the organisers are open to accommodating more teams.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Mashingaidze said the race follows a simple set of rules and regulations.

“Your team of four must make their way on foot (unless otherwise instructed) from one point (Pit stop) to another, complete the task to satisfaction and receive the clue to the next spot. There are 10 pit stops to get through before racing to the finish line. Teams cannot skip pit stops or tasks at the pit stops,” he said.

He said the specific route of the race is not disclosed beforehand. Participants will discover the route as they progress through the race. This adds an element of surprise and excitement to the event. The race is open to individuals of all ages, as long as they are capable of independently completing the race.

“The only age requirement is that the runner be able to independently get through the race (no children). In terms of fitness it’s important that racers know what their body can handle and how to pace themselves as well. This event is not for professional athletes but for everyone,” said Mashingaidze.

Mashingaidze said the race is expected to last between four to six hours, depending on the speed and efficiency of the teams. There are a total of ten pit stops scattered throughout the city. The duration for participants to complete the race may vary, but it is anticipated that most teams will finish within the designated time frame.

As for rewards, there will be prizes and awards for the winners of the Zimazing Race.

To ensure the safety and well-being of participants, the Zimazing Race has partnered with ACE Ambulances to provide immediate medical assistance in case of any health issues or injuries during the race.

One unique aspect of the Zimazing Race is its contribution to promoting tourism and local business in Bulawayo.

“Well, our race is literally about taking runners to chosen businesses and landmarks to complete tasks. Our tasks also use and promote selected products by these businesses,” said Mashingaidze.

The Zimazing Race has also gained notable sponsors and partners. Fazak Home and Hyper, a renowned local establishment, has come on board as a partner to host the race’s starting and finish line on their property.

“We’re very glad to have Fazak Home and Hyper on board as a partner to host the race starting and finish line on their property. We are still hoping that other potential partners and sponsors will take on the opportunity,” he said.

When it comes to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, the Zimazing Race stands out.

“By virtue of being a physical/ sporting event and also providing mental, fun and physical tasks, this race is the ideal way to encourage complete all round health and wellness,” said Mashingaidze.

Looking ahead, Mashingaidze expressed his desire to expand the Zimazing Race to other cities or regions in Zimbabwe. However, he said this will depend on securing the right partnerships and sponsors to support the event’s growth. —@TashaMutsiba.