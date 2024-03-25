Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission launches awareness campaign to fight corruption in schools

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has initiated a targeted awareness campaign at Munashe Private High School in Mutoko Growth Point.

The campaign, operating under the theme “Refuse, Resist, and Report,” primarily aims to educate school heads, parents, and students about the importance of combating corruption.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, the campaign highlights the need for individuals to actively reject corrupt practices, stand up against them, and promptly report any instances of corruption they encounter.

By focusing on the school environment, ZACC aims to instill a strong sense of ethics and integrity among students, empowering them to become advocates against corruption from an early age. This initiative reflects the commitment of the Zimbabwean government to combat corruption and promote a culture of transparency and accountability within the education sector and society as a whole.