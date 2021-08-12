Zimbabwe duo target medals at World Junior Championships

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN athletes Clinton Muunga and Samukeliso Ndebele have set their sights on winning medals in the World Junior Championships set for Nairobi, Kenya from August 17-22.

Muunga (19) will represent the country in both the 100m and 200m races after running qualifying times of 10.46 seconds and 21.21 seconds respectively.

The qualifying time for the junior men is 10.58 seconds for 100m and 21.38 seconds for 200m.

Ndebele (18) qualified for the women’s 200m World Junior Championships finals after registering 23.30 seconds.

The standard qualifying time for the competition is 24.35 seconds.

“I’m really excited to be going to represent the country at the World Junior Championships. I’ve represented the country before, at the 2017 Cosasa Games and now my focus is to do well and bring a medal from Nairobi,” said Muunga.

Ndebele, who is from Matabeleland North, but runs for Lasoc Athletic Club in Harare said: “Athletics is my passion and bringing gold from the World Championships is possible if only I can transform my hard work onto the track.”

The duo leaves Harare on Sunday. – @ZililoR