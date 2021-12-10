Zimbabwe joins World to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

PROSECUTOR-General Mr Kumbirayi Hodzi has said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has completed 18 high profile corruption matters as well as serious armed robbery cases involving notorious criminals, resulting in some being sent to jail.

A completed case can have a prison sentence, community service or a discharge of the matter.

President Mnangagwa has declared zero tolerance on corruption and there have been a number of high profile corruption cases brought before the courts.

PG Hodzi’s statement comes as Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day yesterday.

The day seeks to highlight the rights and responsibilities of everyone – including States, Government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public and youth – in tackling corruption.

PG Hodzi said the effectiveness of the prosecutors office is coming at a time when Government is improving the conditions of service of prosecutors, a development that has seen them being ring-fenced against corruption tendencies to the detriment of the rule of law.

In an interview on the sidelines of the launch of the National Development Strategy 1 strategic plan review and crafting of the secretary’s contract for 2022, in Gweru, Mr Hodzi said they were happy with achievements in the PG’s office in terms of completed matters.

“We happy with what the PG’s office has been able to achieve. In terms of prosecutions, we have had and we have been very effective. I want you to be careful not to follow predetermined narratives from elsewhere, especially the social media, that there are no prosecutions going on or that there are delays in as far as prosecutions are going. That is simply not true. The rule of law demands that we follow the due process,” he said.

Mr Hodzi said sometimes completing matters takes long, especially when dealing with high profile corruption matters.

He said the high profile accused persons and their defence teams have a tendency of making court applications with the aim of delaying trial.

Mr Hodzi, however, said he is happy to note that in most of the cases where the accused and the lawyers have exhausted the due process, the NPA has been able to prosecute the matters.

“Court applications in a way come to an end, although they frustrate the members of the public because the public expects cases to be dealt with in a very forthwith manner and where there has been exhaustion of the due remedies, we have gone and prosecuted the matters.

“We have about 18 high profile matters that have been completed. Darlington Chirara, Douglas Tapfuma, Catherine Katsande, Chisayinyerwa Chibhururu, Jason Machaya, Samuel Undenge, Oscar Pambuka, Psychology Maziwisa, Stanley Kazhanje have all been to prison. Those still in jail are Kazhanje, Machaya, Tapfuma, Chirara. Chibururu is out on bail pending appeal, Undenge was released on Presidential amnesty,” he said.

Tapfuma, a former principal director of State residence in the Office of the President and Cabinet, was sentenced to six years in prison of which two years were suspended for good behaviour.

There is also a matter involving Ms Katsande, former PetroZim chief executive officer, who was facing criminal abuse of office charges and was acquitted.

Former Midlands Province Governor Machaya was arrested for fraud relating to illegal land sales and was handed a four-year prison sentence. The court suspended 18 months on good behaviour.

Mr Hodzi said in terms of violent criminals, the NPA is making good progress in bringing the criminals to book.

In Gweru, he said the NPA is dealing with the matter involving three Fawcett Security Company guards who allegedly conspired to steal US$305 000 which they were transporting from Bulawayo to Harare.

In terms of conditions of service for NPA staffers, the PG acknowledged the help they are getting from President Mnangagwa, the Public Service Commission, and Treasury.

“Salaries of most of the officers have been graciously increased and they have helped us in achieving the integrated prosecutorial strategy which is predicated on ring fencing prosecutors by giving them good conditions of service and tools so that they are not compromised,” he said.

“The integrated prosecutorial strategy also involves adequate housing; vehicle loans and adequate tools of trade and we are continuing modernising the prosecutorial services.

The majority of provinces are connected to the internet, they have Wi-Fi at the stations and we have ordered laptops, computers for every one of the prosecutors so that they do their work professionally and without being compromised.”