Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan for Engineering and Healthcare Show

Business Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) leadership is in Pakistan for a three day premier Engineering and Healthcare Show of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan that highlights the emerging product sectors of Pakistan.

The chamber is represented by its president, Mr Mike Kamungeremu.

“Chamber is being represented at the Pakistan Engineering & Health Care Show in Pakistan (23-25 February) by President @MKamungeremu seen here with @AngolaChamber of Commerce President Vicente Soares and @ZambiaCommerce Chamber President Chabuka Kawesha,” posted the Chamber on its official Twitter handle.

The first edition was in February 2022.

“EHCS Show, 2023 will be a rewarding journey to explore the neglected export sectors which hold strong possibilities in the future.

“It will provides a platform to build network and explore new avenues for companies from 21 product sectors including Agricultural Machinery, Handicrafts, Safety Equipment, Surgical instruments, Sports Goods, Musical instruments, Auto-parts, Gems and Jewelry, Furniture, Mattresses, Rubber and its other products, Packaging, Plastic and its implements, Stationery, Paperboard, Electrical Machinery, Cookware, Marble, Minerals, Steel and Iron, Construction material, Cutlery, Mobile devices, Pharmaceutical and Chemicals,”