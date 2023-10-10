Zimbabwe PSL matches cancelled
THE weekend Castle Lager Premier Soccer League programme has been cancelled to pave way for an international match between Botswana and the Warriors.
In a memo sent to clubs this morning, PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele advised that Week 27 had been shelved.
He said matches that had been set for the weekend will be played midweek.
