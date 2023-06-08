Zimbabwe records 53 new suspected cholera cases

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu , [email protected]

THE country has recorded about 53 new suspected cholera cases, four suspected deaths, and 21 laboratory-confirmed results in the past 24 hours.

The suspected cases were reported from Harare (28), Buhera (seven), Chimanimani (six), Mutasa (one), and Mutare Rural (11).

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke, and Wedza.

“The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province.

“To date suspected and confirmed cases have been reported in all the 10 provinces,” read the report.

“As of Wednesday, a cumulative total of 2 232 suspected cholera cases, 15 laboratory-confirmed deaths, 37 suspected cholera deaths, and 541 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported.”