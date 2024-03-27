Zimbabwe targets increased wheat production in 2024 Winter Cereal Season

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

THE minister of Lands and Agriculture, Dr Anxious Masuka has said Zimbabwe has a comparative advantage of producing wheat rather than maize or sorghum in winter.

Posting on X, the Minister said 120 000 hectares have been targeted for wheat production during the 2024 winter cereal production season, compared to the 90 912 hectares planted in 2023.

“The total production is estimated as 624 000 metric tonnes, against a national requirement of 360 000 metric tonnes annually,” said Minister Masuka

He said the hectares of wheat to be grown in the coming seasons will be financed through Banks; the Presidential Input Scheme; ARDA (Estates and Joint Ventures); the Food Crop Contractors Association (FCCA); and self- financing.

“Farmers are being informed that the country has enough wheat seed and chemicals, some fertilisers and chemicals in stock as inputs for the 2024 winter cereals production season.

“The deficit in fertiliser requirements has to be met through import,” said Minister Masuka.

He said there is enough water in the country’s dams for the winter cereals production programme.