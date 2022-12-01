Zimbabwe to face Tonga, Fiji, Australia in Netball World Cup

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been drawn into group A of the 2023 Netball World Cup where they will face Tonga, Fiji and Australia.

A draw confirming the 16 participating teams was held in East London in South Africa on Wednesday night. Hosts South Africa are in Pool C paired alongside Jamaica, Wales, and Sri Lanka.

Pool B is made up of England, Malawi, Scotland and Barbados and the last group will see New Zealand face off against Uganda, Singapore, and Trinidad & Tobago.

The 2023 Netball World Cup will take place in Cape Town from July 28 to August 6.

The Netball World Cup is held every four years and next year’s edition will mark the first time the tournament will be held in Africa.

– @innocentskizo