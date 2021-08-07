Zimbabweans to reflect on Heroes Day

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF says Zimbabweans should reflect on the sacrifices by sons and daughters of Zimbabwe who paid the ultimate price to liberate the country as the nation commemorates the Heroes Day.

The call comes at a time Government has taken a deliberate stance to immortalise the country’s heroes from pre to post-independent Zimbabwe.

Government recently erected Mbuya Nehanda’s statue in central Harare and is now working towards erecting the statue of renowned Ndebele warrior General Mtshana Khumalo.

Several heritage sites around the country are also being revived in line with the African Union resolution that the continent needs to tell its own stories from its own perspective.

Most African history, Zimbabwe included, has been distorted by colonialists, who sought to further their interests by belittling the African narrative.

In a Heroes Day message, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the holiday should give citizens time to reflect on sacrifices made to liberate the country.

He said Zanu-PF will continue to defend the gains of independence and joins the rest of the country in commemorating Heroes Day on Monday.

“We must as a revolutionary party remember the heroes and heroines lying at the National Shrine and other shrines across the country and beyond who are an embodiment of the heroic legacy of the liberation struggle of the pre- and post-independence era,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

“It is indeed their heroic and patriotic service pre- and post-independence which we should recognition. No opportunists should be accommodated at the expense of true heroes and heroines.”

Cde Khaya Moyo said Zanu-PF members should be vigilant against the neo-colonial agenda and those who want to rewrite the country’s history to fit their narrow agendas.

“Zanu-PF must be vigilant on this front in all structures, including the provincial leadership, Women’s League, Youth League and War Veterans League. Zimbabwe does not need a distorted history, it’s a wake-up call now, records of our struggle must be kept intact,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

He said the nation should rally behind President Mnangagwa, who has led the country to socio-economic development through sound policies.

“The country is indeed taking a pleasant economic turnaround, assured of food security and sprouting of infrastructural projects across the country under the National Development Strategy (NDS)1,” he said.

The nation, Cde Khaya Moyo said, should follow President Mnangagwa’s Heroes Day message, which will reflect and guide the country into the future.

“The party is fully aware that this is a national occasion and the Head of State and Government, President ED Mnangagwa will address the nation in that capacity. Zanu-PF proudly conveys its gratitude to the President in advance for his quality and visionary leadership, and remaining a true servant of the people by always leading from the front with tenacity and vision. The revolutionary party urges its supporters and patriotic Zimbabweans to listen to the address by the Head of State President Mnangagwa on the Heroes Day while strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocols. There should be no unnecessary travelling,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

The country’s Heroes Day commemorations will be held under strict Covid-19 protocols and the President is expected to deliver his keynote address at the National Heroes Acre before an audience of 200 vaccinated people.

Provincial Heroes Day gatherings will be led by Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ministers and attended by a maximum of 50 people.

The rest of the country’s citizens have been urged to follow proceedings on various virtual platforms. [email protected]