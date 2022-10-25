Zimdancehall chanter stabbed to death

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Kwekwe based Zimdancehall chanter Dollar Vibez- real name Gilbert Foya (25) – was stabbed to death by an unknown assailant for reportedly assaulting his ex-lover.

Foya, who was carving his name in the Zimdancehall industry, reportedly died on the spot after being stabbed all over the body by an unknown assailant following a brawl with his ex-lover.

According to police, Foya was drinking with his ex-lover at Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre on Sunday evening when tragedy struck.

“On the day at about 1AM, Foya and his ex-lover Chipo Phiri (24) were drinking beer at Mbizo Nightclub at Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre. A misunderstanding arose between the two over the upkeep of their three-year-old baby. The two went outside the night club as they tried to solve their issue,” said Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

Foya reportedly assaulted Phiri.

“An unknown man disembarked from a Honda Fit armed with a knife and charged towards Foya. The man allegedly stabbed Foya several times all over the body before getting into his car and sped off,” said Insp Mahoko.

Foya died on the spot and his body was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary.

Police are appealing to members of the public who might have information leading to the arrest of the assailant to report to the nearest police station.