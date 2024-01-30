Zimpapers board pays courtesy call on Information Minister Dr Muswere

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Zimpapers board on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere.

Last week, Zimpapers, the leading integrated media group in Zimbabwe, announced the appointment of seven new non-executive directors to its board, bringing a wealth of expertise and experience to the company.

The new directors are Mrs Doreen Sibanda, Dr Alexander Rusero, Dr Gift Machengete, Mr George Chisoko, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, Ms Rutendo Mangudya, and Mr Phillip Mbano.

The company secretary, Mrs Daphine Tomana, said, in a statement, that the appointment was effective from January 9.

Posting on X, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said: “Today, Zimpapers Board Members paid a courtesy call on Minister @InfoMinZW , Hon. Dr Jenfan Muswere @HonJMuswereJnr to get an appreciation of expectations from the parent Ministry. The board members were recently approved by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa.”

Below are the full details of the appointed board members.

Mrs Sibanda is a distinguished publisher, writer, and cultural expert, with over 25 years of experience in various institutions, including non-profit art organisations.

She was the executive director of the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe from 2004 to 2020 and is now a consultant at Mutupo Contemporary (Pvt) Ltd.

She has served on several boards, such as the Great Zimbabwe University, NMB Bank, National Gallery of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Women’s University in Africa, and Potraz, where she became the chairperson.

She was also a Zimpapers board member from February 2014 to August 2019.

Mrs Sibanda holds a Certificate of Education, a Bachelor of Education Degree, and a Masters of Education.

Dr Rusero is a senior lecturer of International Relations, Politics, and Journalism, with 17 years of teaching and research experience.

He is the head of the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy at Africa University. He was also a senior lecturer at Harare Polytechnic’s School of Journalism and Media Studies.

He taught Politics, International Relations, and Governance at Great Zimbabwe University.

Dr Rusero was the lead researcher of International Relations and Diplomacy for the first-ever Africa Fact Book Project, which was jointly commissioned by the African Union and the Government of Zimbabwe.

He is the author of 13 texts and more than 40 book chapters and journal articles.

Dr Rusero was the lead researcher for the inaugural 2023 Elections Reporting and Peace Journalism Manual, which was commissioned by the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC). He holds a PhD in International Relations.

Dr Machengete is an economist, administrator, and turnaround strategist, with 40 years of experience in Public Service, 10 of which as a senior diplomat, 15 as a senior Government official, and seven as a director-general.

He is the director-general of Potraz since December 2016.

He has served on various boards and councils, such as the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), Chimanimani Logistics, and Sino Zimbabwe.

He was the chairman of the African Advanced Level Telecommunications Institute (AFRALTI) governing council and the past chairman of the Communications Regulators’ Association for Southern Africa (Crasa).

Dr Machengete is a board member of the Innovation Alliance of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

He holds a BSC Economics Degree, a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Doctorate of Business Administration, among other qualifications.

Mr Chisoko is a seasoned Media and Communication Practitioner, whose broad professional experience spans over 20 years in the areas of media, communication, marketing and public relations.

He was a senior assistant editor of the prominent daily newspaper, The Herald, from 2009 to 2017. He joined Zimpapers in 2001 and worked in various capacities until 2017. He is now the director for Media in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Mr Chisoko holds a National Diploma in Mass Communication, a BComm (Hons) in Marketing Management, a Master’s in Business Leadership (MBL) and is a PhD candidate in Strategic Management.

Engineer Mushanawani has over 25 years of experience in the information, communication, technology industry and financial technology.

He is the current group chief executive officer of CBZ Holdings Limited, the largest financial services group in Zimbabwe.

He has held various senior positions in the ICT sector, such as the chief information officer of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the chief technology officer of Econet Wireless Global, and the chief executive officer of Steward Bank.

He has also been involved in several ICT projects across Africa, Europe and Asia.

Engineer Mushanawani holds a BSc Engineering Degree, a Masters in Engineering Management and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

He is the current group chief executive officer of NetOne Cellular Private Limited since December 2021.

Mr Mushanawani joined NetOne in 2015 as the chief information technology officer and rose through the ranks to become the acting chief executive officer.

He was the IT manager for Telecel Zimbabwe from 2009 to 2015 and the technical manager for Zimsurf from 1996 to 1998.

Eng Mushanawani holds a Bachelor of Technology degree and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Ms Mangudya is a supply chain professional with a strong background in finance.

She comes from an entrepreneurial background where she has pioneered new companies in the food and allied industries.

Ms Mangudya has experience in financial services, logistics, manufacturing and FMCG sectors.

She holds a Master’s degree in Banking and International Finance and a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics.

Ms Mangudya is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and holds an Advanced Diploma in Management Accounting.

Mr Mbano is a seasoned legal practitioner with over 15 years of experience in both the private and public sectors.

He is the founding partner of Mbano Gasva and Partners and is currently the firm’s consultant.

Mr Mbano has vast exposure in commercial law and dispute resolution and is also a governance expert currently attached to the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws Honours degree and postgraduate qualifications in Governance and Human Rights.