Zimsec A Level results expected today

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) Advanced Level 2022 examination results will be out today while it remains uncertain when Ordinary Level results will be released following massive leaks during the examination period last year.

More than 600 learners were implicated in the scam as well as school heads and teachers, some of whom have since been arrested and prosecuted. Appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education recently, Zimsec deputy director Farai Zisengwe said the investigation was a complex process.

This followed the leaking of the question papers for Mathematics, English and Integrated Science. Advanced Level examination went on smoothly.

“We are releasing Advanced Level results today,” said Zimsec spokesperson Nicky Dlamini. A total of 37 518 candidates set for the Advanced Level examinations whose 2022 pass rate stood at 84, 67 percent, a 3,68 percent rise from the previous year’s figure. – @skhumoyo2000.