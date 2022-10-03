ZRP athletes shine in Disability in Development and Services 10km Charity marathon

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

KUDAKWASHE Chemhere and Phillipa Dube, both from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, were crowned champions of the inaugural Disability in Development and Services 10km Charity marathon event held at the City Hall Car Park on Saturday.

Chemhere was first to the finish line in the senior men’s category in 30 minutes, 05 seconds. Denford Mlilo was second after finishing in 31.23 seconds. Freedom Banda got third place with a time of 31 minutes, 29 seconds.

In the senior women category, Dube crossed the finish line after 34 minutes and 32 seconds. He was followed by Anne Chirisa who managed to get second place.

The idea behind the event is to promote inclusivity in sport in line with the National Development Strategy (NDS-1), to promote the growth of sport in the country.

People living with disabilities have so far long been sidelined in mainstream sporting activities, a situation that has brought to the fore the need to amplify and glorify talent among the less appreciated individuals in society.

Living with a disability, in local communities has oftentimes met with less support, but for one organisation, the discourse has to change.

The Disability in Development and Services has planned a marathon to promote talent among people living with disability.

