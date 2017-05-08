$7 000 lawsuit over breach of promise to marry

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

A 21-YEAR-OLD Masvingo woman has dragged her boyfriend of two years to court demanding $7 000 for breach of promise to marry her.

The woman alleges her boyfriend seduced her and she agreed to have sex with him because she believed he was going to marry her.

Ms Ngonidzashe Marowedze of Mucheke suburb is demanding compensation from Patrick Mutasa (24) from the same suburb for reneging on the promise to marry her.

Marowedze who has approached the Civil Court, said she is prepared to drop the lawsuit if Mutasa changes his mind and marries her.

Appearing before Masvingo magistrate Mr Victor Mohammed recently Ms Marowedze said she fell in love with Mutasa sometime in 2015 and the two lovebirds agreed that they would marry in March the following year but Mutasa broke the promise.

By not fulfilling his promise, Ms Marowedze told the court, Mr Mutasa deprived her of marriage as there were other serious suitors she had turned down after Mr Mutasa promised to marry her.

She said she wanted to be compensated for the time she wasted with Mr Mutasa while shutting out rival suitors.

Ms Marowedze said she expected Mr Mutasa to either marry her or compensate her financially to the tune of $7 000.

The court heard that between 2015 and March 2016 the two had sexual intercourse.

Ms Marowedze alleged Mutasa seduced her after promising to marry her.

The applicant is represented by Mr Litchon Muvengeranwa of Legal Resource Foundation.

“Mr Mutasa promised to marry my client in March 2016 and he continues having a relationship with her without prospects for a marriage,” said Mr Muvengeranwa.

He said his client was spurning overtures for marriage from other suitors because the respondent offered to marry her.

“The respondent again seduced my client into sleeping with him without her conscious consent.”

Mutasa, who is represented by Mr Tichaona Bhunu of Bhunu Associates, has made an application for absolution from the instance –not to be placed on defence, arguing that the matter lacks merit to warrant a defence.

