Candidates out

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ electoral committee will this afternoon announce names of successful candidates that will contest in the club’s executive elections on February 4.

Eight candidates are vying for three positions of chairman, secretary-general and committee member submitted their papers by close of nominations on Saturday.

Colonel (Retired) Kenneth Mhlophe and Ernest Sibanda are battling for the chairman’s position, while Nkululeko Ndlovu, Israel Moyo and Siphatho Ncube will slug it out for the secretary-general’s post and Victoria Falls-based Silandulo Sam Sibanda, Peacot Hadebe and Wisdom Mabhena are eying the committee member’s role.

Cosmas Sikhosana, the electoral committee’s chairman, said the candidates’ verification process will start at 10AM.

“We hope to be done with the verification process, which starts at 10AM, by midday. We received eight entries for all the three positions. Successful candidates will be announced after we are through with the verification process,” said Sikhosana.

In the last elections held in 2015, Sibanda was barred from contesting for the chairmanship post against Peter Dube after serving a three-year suspension in 2010 for his part in missing funds from the sale of Obidiah Tarumbwa to Belgium side Cercle Brugge. There were also allegations that Sibanda misappropriated funds donated by the United Kingdom-based supporters.

How the electoral committee deals with Sibanda’s issue will be key to the race. The big question is what has changed since 2015 when the club’s electoral college barred Sibanda from contesting.

Sibanda’s sympathisers will argue that their candidate has served his punishment and should be allowed to stand.

Having admitted misappropriating funds, Sibanda will be hoping that the electoral committee gives him the thumbs-up to contest.

Mhlophe met Harare and Filabusi chapters on Saturday and yesterday to sell his candidature.

Sibanda on the other hand took his campaign to Gwanda on Friday and yesterday reportedly held a meeting with Plumtree-based members.

Victoria Falls based Sam Sibanda, who is gunning for the committee member’s position, was in Bulawayo on Saturday to submit his nomination forms accompanied by members of his chapter. The former chairman of First Division club Amagagasi also met Bulawayo-based Bosso members, canvasing for votes.

In an interview, Sam Sibanda said he is ready to serve Bosso as a committee member.

“My being based in Victoria Falls can’t stop me from contesting for the committee member’s position. I believe I can effectively serve the club in the committee member’s capacity. I’ll still attend the weekly meetings because when I was the chairman of Amagagasi I used to travel to Bulawayo almost every weekend and go back to Victoria Falls on Mondays, meaning I can still attend Highlanders’ weekly meetings held on Mondays,” he said.

“Another thing to note is that in as much as role of committee member has been associated with being a runner on match days, I believe contributing with ideas that can turn around the fortunes of the club is the main priority. The secretariat, tasked with implementation of day-to-day operations of the club, can oversee even match day proceedings. Remember the club now has a security officer, who can oversee the safety of the team and that of the stadium meaning that the committee member can only complement those efforts if need be.

“Highlanders yithimu yezwe lonke and I see no reason why as a Bosso member based in Victoria Falls I cannot compete and help the club. I’m availing myself to serve the club.”

@ZililoR