‘We’ll defend our home record’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars have stoked fires ahead of their blockbuster collision against in-form Highlanders at Baobab Stadium, with the Mhondoro-based side declaring that they will defend their impressive home record.

Since gaining promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League in 2016, Madamburo, as Ngezi call themselves, have only lost four times at Baobab, but tellingly, their present coach Tonderai Ndiraya has fallen just twice since taking over from Clifton Kadurira in June 2016.

FC Platinum were the first side to collect maximum points at Baobab, winning 1-0 in April 2016 before Highlanders hit them 4-1 in May of the same year, a result that shook the leadership and forced them to change their technical staff and bring in Ndiraya.

Ndiraya has built a formidable side that has only lost twice since June 2016, first 1-2 to Harare City and 0-2 to How Mine.

That impressive record makes them believe they can contain the exciting youthful Bosso side on Saturday.

They beat a determined Mutare City 2-1 last Saturday.

“Well done Ngezi for maintaining our imperative home record. Match Day 8 is just around the corner this Saturday at home with Bosso. Let’s defend our home record,” the club declared on its official Facebook timeline.

They remain the only team not to lose a home game last season.

Ndiraya though is aware that Saturday won’t be another normal day in office, as Bosso, likely to be backed by vociferous fans, have been in uncompromising form this season under their legendary son Madinda Ndlovu.

Speaking to our Harare Bureau, Ndiraya said the encounter will be tough, but his team will try to stick to their game plan, as they seek to extend their unbeaten run to eight games this season.

“Highlanders are one of the most impressive teams in the league at the moment as shown by the impressive results they have posted so far. Our game will surely be explosive, one of the toughest, but we will try to play our normal game and see what happens,” he said.

Last season Bosso were pummelled 0-3 at Baobab Stadium, the only time that Ngezi Platinum beat the Bulawayo giants on the four occasions they have met.

Fixtures

Saturday: Mutare City Rovers v FC Platinum (Vengere), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), Herentals v Harare City (NSS), Nichrut v Caps United (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Yadah (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Highlanders (Baobab), Shabanie Mine v ZPC Kariba (Maglas)

Sunday: Dynamos v Bulawayo City (Rufaro), Triangle United v Chapungu (Gibbo)