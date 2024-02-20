1 831 months in jail, US$1 350 fines, and 210 hours community service for 28 drug heads as police continue the national fight against drugs

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

THROUGH the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse police have named 28 drug lords and suppliers who have been convicted in the courts.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “Reference is made to the Police’s statement released on 12 December 2023, 19 December 2023, and 22 January 2024 which named and shamed drug lords and suppliers.”

Assist Commissioner Nyathi said, “The listed 28 drug barons and suppliers who were convicted by the courts:

– Taurai Chitsungo, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment.

– Innocent Zanorehamba, for possession of Crystal Meth and Congo Dust. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

– Melody Chikaronga, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 26 months imprisonment.

– Keep more Sajeni, for unlawful smoking of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

– Ultimo Madziwa, for possession of 439 grammes of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

– Tendai Chikoore, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200 fine.

– Kudakwashe Mangenge, for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

– Tafadzwa Muchemwa, for possession of Cocaine. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

– Cathbert Jongwe, for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was sentenced and convicted to 12 months imprisonment.

– Patience Rambi, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200 or eight months imprisonment.

– David Kabvara, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 36 months imprisonment or 560 hours community service.

– Zakaria Mariano, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 36 months imprisonment.

– Anyway Ngona, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$350 fine or 12 months imprisonment.

– Febbie Machangara, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 36 months imprisonment.

– Naison Kabvara, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200 fine or eight months imprisonment.

– Leeroy Solomon, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.

– Lindiwe Marume, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.

– Reason Ncube, for possession of Masca. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.

– Pierry Ndlovu, for possession of Masca. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.

– Kwanda Ngwenya, for possession of Masca. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.

– Tatenda Sibanda, for possession of Masca. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 14 months imprisonment.

– Phiwokwakhe Ncube, for possession of Masca. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$100.

– Emmanuel Majoni, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$100 fine.

– Justice Gutsire, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 210 hours community service.

– Wilson Nyamuka, for unlawful cultivation of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Police urged members of the public to continue forwarding information regarding drug barons and suppliers through the National Complaints Desk number

(0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197