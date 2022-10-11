10 Esigodini veld fire victims identified

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

POLICE have identified 10 people who died after being burnt, some of them beyond recognition, in a veld fire at a farm in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province on Monday.

The victims are all male and were all positively identified by their next of kin.

They died while trying to extinguish the raging fire at Rodrose Farm.

The police identified the victims as; Kessary Sibanda (53) of Marula in Figtree, Ian Mudimba (38), Simon Mdlongwa (39), Nelisingwane Dlamini (47) of GMB Esigodini, Luzibo Tshuma of Chiziya Malundu Village in Binga; Oliver Mudimba (39), Bafana Moyo (53) of Dimbamiwa Village in Nkayi, England Moyo aged (20) of Nketa 8 in Bulawayo, Thabani Mpofu (46) of Gwelutshena Village in Nkayi and Menelisi Ngwenya (20) of Mandangema Village in Nkayi.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem.

The ZRP is concerned with the incidents of veld fires in all parts of the country where lives have been lost and property destroyed in criminal activities. Those found to be igniting veld fires will be arrested without fear or favour,” said the ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged members of the public to be alert and quickly report cases of fire incidents to the police and relevant stakeholders for swift action.