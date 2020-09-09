Adrian Tate, Nate drop Amapiano love song

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Fast-rising Bulawayo songstress Nate recently collaborated with Harare singer and instrumentalist, Adrian Tate for an Amapiano track titled Super Love.

The track was produced by Harare-based beat-maker and producer Victor Stot and is now available on a number of digital music platforms like Mediafire.

Nate said Super Love, like its name suggests, is a love song.

“Super Love talks about the power of love where two lovebirds focus on showing each other unconditional love by being faithful,” she said.

Listening to the jam, one cannot help but admire Nate who is really determined to make a name for herself in the cutthroat music industry as she keeps releasing quality music. – @mthabisi_mthire

 

