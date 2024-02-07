Amputee football take root in Bulawayo

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

HAND and leg amputees from Bulawayo have welcomed the formation of amputee football in the city saying this has ignited hope in them.

The Zimbabwe Amputees Football Federation (ZAFF) has been establishing amputees football countrywide and in Bulawayo two clubs- Hebrews Amputees FC and Black Jack FC have been formed.

The two teams started training a few days ago and played a friendly match where players, both male and female, expressed satisfaction that the sport will help realise their worth and deal with stress and other related issues.

Amputee football started in Harare in 2019 and is spreading to other parts of the country in Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Zvishavane, Masvingo, Mutare and others.

In Bulawayo the two teams use Nguboyenja grounds next to Jairos Jiri.

Dambudzo Msipa, one of the Bulawayo coordinators said the sport is showing signs of positive growth as it has been welcomed.

“We started our training and I think this sport will grow because people have welcomed it. So we will continue soliciting for all kinds of support especially as we prepare for the World Cup in Egypt in April,” he said.

Alpha Ndhlela, one of the female amputee players said she felt energised after playing.

“ I feel good after running. This is a good exercise and I will mobilise more girls and women to come and enjoy themselves. This is my first time doing such an exercise and will continue to come, “ she said.

Ivy Sande, another hand amputee who is also an executive member, encouraged all female amputees to join the team and explore themselves.

“I wish companies and donors could partner with us so that we go a long way in promoting this sport, “ she said.

Archford Chidakwa who is the team’s captain was excited by the performance.

“I would like to thank those who extended help and donated shoes and refreshments. The players morale is high and we hope this continues, “ he said.

The Secretary of the amputee teams in Bulawayo Khiwa Matshatsha was also impressed by commitment by the players.

He said that he was convinced that the team would go far despite humble beginnings.

“There is so much that needs to be done considering that this is a new sport in Zimbabwe. I would like to thank the chairman Mr Msipa and the entire committee and those that made various donations including Fredrick Mafira, Lewis Dube, Benzisi Nyoni, and Robson Musarafu the president and the founder of the Zimbabwe Amputee football.

“We would like to encourage players to do their best and know that disability is not inability. We are open to sponsors who want to partner with us either with material things or in cash,” he said.

Terence Poyah, also an executive member, said amputees football was improving by each day.

He encouraged the community to support the sport especially the girl child who has shown interest.