Another child dies while giving birth

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

A 15-YEAR-OLD minor reportedly died while giving birth at an apostolic sect shrine in Masvingo.

Nokutenda Hwaramba, died in Bikita, Masvingo province, on Wednesday.

Her death is a stark reminder that child marriages continue to thrive in Zimbabwe putting the lives of teenagers at risk.

Having sex with anyone less than 18 years old is illegal in Zimbabwe.

In 2021, 14-year-old, Anna Machaya died while giving birth at Johane Marange shrine in Manicaland province.

In a statement, UN communications specialists Mr Sirak Gebrehiwot said all forms of violence and early forced marriages contravene the Convention on the Rights of the Child to which Zimbabwe is a signatory.

“The United Nations in Zimbabwe urges the authorities to conduct investigations into this matter and to bring the alleged perpetrators to justice. Under the Zimbabwe Spotlight Initiative 1 Country programme, a High-Level Political Compact (HLPC) to end violence against women and girls and harmful practices including child marriages was signed by the Government,” he said.

“Subsequently, the country enacted a Child Marriage Act which prohibits marriage of children under 18 years and the Constitutional Court ruled this year that the legal age of sexual consent be raised from 16 to 18 years in May 2022. The UN calls for enforcement of national laws and policies to ensure full protection of young girls from all forms of sexual violence and harmful practices.”

@thamamoe