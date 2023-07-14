Beware of these scammers

The Chronicle
Raymond Jaravaza
OVER 70 companies have been blacklisted by the Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe (EACZ) for allegedly operating outside of the law and duping unsuspecting home seekers of their money.
EACZ blacklisted 74 real estate agents that have been operating in different parts of the country for failure to register with the council as well as fleecing prospective home owners of their hard-earned cash.
The council said most of the victims were lured by advertisements on traditional media as well as social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.
“The Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe (EACZ) is concerned with the proliferation of bogus agents fleecing members of the public of their funds on houses to let and for sale scams.
“Property selling and management is a legislated activity that should only be handled by registered agents who are trained and experienced to handle estate agency work.
“Some members of the public are victims of bogus estate agents, who frequently win them over by making advertisements on both traditional and modern media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp,” said the EACZ.
EACZ advised members of the public that they request to be shown the current year Compensation Fund Certificate and the Personal Registration Certificate of the firm they are dealing with.
“The public is guaranteed protection through the Compensation Fund and professionalism through training and EACZ regulation when they deal only with registered estate agents. However, they have no recourse when they are duped by bogus or unregistered agents,” added the council.
List of blacklisted estate agents
Adking Property Consultant
AV Properties
Bandia Phaphamani Construction
Barnes Estate Pvt Ltd
Belari Properties
Bronilly Consultancy
Call Green Real Estate
Cape Valley Properties
Chacco Properties
Cloud Archers Property Consultants
Comel and Richard Properties
Countrywide Property Consultants
Dale Upmarket Real estate
Declan Properties
Destiny Land Developers
Diamond Properties and
Construction
Elite Real Estate
Excellence Properties
First Property Solutions
Fortress Wealth Real Estate
Glory Zone (Pvt) Ltd Consultancy
Goodwin Accomodations
GrounTech Investments
Hagna Real Estate
Heritage
Hillstate Properties
Icon Property and Construction P/L
Impact Homes Properties
Income Properties
Kavande Property Consultancy
Kura Chihota
Liam Palm Properties
Loveness Accommodation services
MacMillan Properties
Maidettie Properties
Marondera Property Guide
Megasire Property Investments
Millennial Property Group
Million Dreams Emterprises
MunMarsh Realty
Murano Properties
Northway Real Estate
Pacali Hizy (Pv) Ltd
Parity Reai Estate
Property Connexion
Property Consultant
Property Hub
Property Mart
Quantum Real Estate
Radar Properties
Rance Estates
Rant Dutoit Property Developers
Real Champion Real Estate
Rentserve
River-run Properties
Royal Innovations
Sean the Property Mogul
Serenity Properties
Silver ran real estate
So-Lex Real Estate
Solo accommodation services
Sparkles Properties
The Property Hub
Third Heaven group Construction
Tri-fold Real Estate
Tussle Hill Property
Valentine Properties
Value Volt Properties
Veluntina Investments
Verisum Properties
Veritable Properties
Whitecroft Properties
Zick Multimedia
Zimcoweb Properties