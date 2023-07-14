Beware of these scammers

Raymond Jaravaza

OVER 70 companies have been blacklisted by the Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe (EACZ) for allegedly operating outside of the law and duping unsuspecting home seekers of their money.

EACZ blacklisted 74 real estate agents that have been operating in different parts of the country for failure to register with the council as well as fleecing prospective home owners of their hard-earned cash.

The council said most of the victims were lured by advertisements on traditional media as well as social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

“The Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe (EACZ) is concerned with the proliferation of bogus agents fleecing members of the public of their funds on houses to let and for sale scams.

“Property selling and management is a legislated activity that should only be handled by registered agents who are trained and experienced to handle estate agency work.

“Some members of the public are victims of bogus estate agents, who frequently win them over by making advertisements on both traditional and modern media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp,” said the EACZ.

EACZ advised members of the public that they request to be shown the current year Compensation Fund Certificate and the Personal Registration Certificate of the firm they are dealing with.

“The public is guaranteed protection through the Compensation Fund and professionalism through training and EACZ regulation when they deal only with registered estate agents. However, they have no recourse when they are duped by bogus or unregistered agents,” added the council.

List of blacklisted estate agents

Adking Property Consultant

AV Properties

Bandia Phaphamani Construction

Barnes Estate Pvt Ltd

Belari Properties

Bronilly Consultancy

Call Green Real Estate

Cape Valley Properties

Chacco Properties

Cloud Archers Property Consultants

Comel and Richard Properties

Countrywide Property Consultants

Dale Upmarket Real estate

Declan Properties

Destiny Land Developers

Diamond Properties and

Construction

Elite Real Estate

Excellence Properties

First Property Solutions

Fortress Wealth Real Estate

Glory Zone (Pvt) Ltd Consultancy

Goodwin Accomodations

GrounTech Investments

Hagna Real Estate

Heritage

Hillstate Properties

Icon Property and Construction P/L

Impact Homes Properties

Income Properties

Kavande Property Consultancy

Kura Chihota

Liam Palm Properties

Loveness Accommodation services

MacMillan Properties

Maidettie Properties

Marondera Property Guide

Megasire Property Investments

Millennial Property Group

Million Dreams Emterprises

MunMarsh Realty

Murano Properties

Northway Real Estate

Pacali Hizy (Pv) Ltd

Parity Reai Estate

Property Connexion

Property Consultant

Property Hub

Property Mart

Quantum Real Estate

Radar Properties

Rance Estates

Rant Dutoit Property Developers

Real Champion Real Estate

Rentserve

River-run Properties

Royal Innovations

Sean the Property Mogul

Serenity Properties

Silver ran real estate

So-Lex Real Estate

Solo accommodation services

Sparkles Properties

The Property Hub

Third Heaven group Construction

Tri-fold Real Estate

Tussle Hill Property

Valentine Properties

Value Volt Properties

Veluntina Investments

Verisum Properties

Veritable Properties

Whitecroft Properties

Zick Multimedia

Zimcoweb Properties