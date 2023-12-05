Bhekeni Celtics Crowned Under 13 Champs

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

NTABAZINDUNA based team Bhekeni Celtics were crowned champions of the SportsZone Under-13 tournament which was held in different parts of the city over the weekend.

It was the first of its kind and teams like Highlanders, Bulawayo City and Mkhokheli Dube’s Zebra Revolution also took part.

Teams were split into six groups with five teams participating in each group, meaning that there were six different venues in which the matches were being played.

After a long journey via the knockout stages, Bhekeni Celtics and Makokoba side Real Stars made it to the final which was a thrilling contest.

The match finished with a 2-2 draw and penalties were required to decide the winner. Five penalties were taken and scored by both sides and sudden death was needed to decide the match and Bhekeni won the match 7-6 on penalties.

There were individual awards for the tournament’s top goalscorer, defender and goalkeeper of the tournament, the food hampers from Willsgrove.

Bhekeni were given 25 gold medals, a kit and a trophy whilst Real Stars the runners-up were handed 25 silver medals and a kit.

Themba Mhlophe, a representative from the tournament sponsor SportsZone was happy with how successful the tournament was.

“On behalf of the sponsor SportsZone our objective of exposing talent was achieved as all Under-13 teams in the Southern Region were given a chance to give out their best from group stages to the final.

From the two weekends that games were played we saw great and amazing talent by the young players who gave out their best in terms of ball control and skills. The final was breathtaking, taking everyone off the seats because the game was top notch,” said Mr Mhlophe.

Many community members, teams, team coaches and parents will be hoping that such tournaments carry on in order to unearth Southern Region football talent.