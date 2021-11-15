Blownaija embraces Zimbabwean talent

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST week Wednesday, gospel artiste Adept “Dazz” Siziba launched an album via Facebook and on Nigeria’s Blownaija, an online music streaming platform and promotional blog.

The nine-track album titled Break Free was embraced by the CEO of Lagos-based Blownaija, Olusegun Irumole Titiloye.

Baba Blow, as Olusegun Irumole Titiloye is known, professed love for Zimbabwean content and had a few wise words for creatives in our country.

“I’m always there for Zimbabweans. Zimbabwean artistes should learn how to push their craft on social media and most importantly, learn how to build a strong fan base worldwide. Finally, they should make sure that every production is of the highest quality possible and Blownaija is always ready to push their craft.”

Through the platform, Adept Dazz’s album has amassed well over 6 000 plays so far.

Adept owes the album’s success to good interpersonal skills which led him and the Blownaija owner to cross paths and eventually help each other out.

The entrepreneurial relationship between the two commenced back in 2019 when Adept released a cover song for Takura’s hit song Zvemoyo.

“When I did Zvemoyo and sent it to him (Baba Blow), he was impressed and got it played on Cast FM radio station.

“When I told him that I had to release the album, he was elated and uploaded it on the platform,” said the Bulawayo-based artiste.

The album which consists of songs like Umqhele, Ndichakupa, Grateful and the title track Break Free is a prayer to those in need of spiritual, physical and psychological bondage.

In Adept’s words, “The album is about breaking chains of whatever that may be holding you down and taking away all of your focus from Christ.”

Adept implored fellow creatives to prioritise interacting with people within their area of interest.

“Through the Team big family, spearheaded by Colin Mashiringwani, the aim of the group was to promote talent while creating awareness on youth involvement in policy-making,” said Dazz.

On the next project, Adept revealed to Chronicle Showbiz that he has no intentions of slowing down as he is working on a 17-track album to be released next year. The album will be titled TWT3L which translates to The way the truth and the life, an allusion to John 14: 6. – @eMKlass_49