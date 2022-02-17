Botswana’s women national team receives P300 000 boost ahead of Mighty Warriors duel

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Botswana senior women team this week received a timely boost from a diamond company who availed P300000 for the team ahead of their crucial Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier against the Mighty Warriors this Friday.

The sponsorship will see each player getting P11 000 while members of the technical staff will pocket P5000.

“Lucara Diamond has sponsored the senior women’s national team (The Mares) with P300 000 . The sponsorship is a means of encouraging the team and serve as a morale booster as they head to Zimbabwe for a crucial Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Each player will walk away with P11000 while team officials will walk away with P5000,” wrote the Botswana Football Association on their Facebook page on Monday.

Winners of the two-legged encounters will qualify for the Afcon finals set for Morocco from July 2-23 where the top four counties will automatically qualify for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup finals in New Zealand and Australia.