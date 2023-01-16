Breaking News: Fugitive ex-cop Jaison Muvhevhi arrested in Mozambique

THE former Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer, Jaison Muvhevhi, who shot and killed three people in Wedza last Friday afternoon has been arrested this morning after crossing into Mozambique.

Muvhevhi, who is understood to be a gold dealer, killed an apostolic sect prophet in cold blood as he was preaching in front of congregants.

He also fatally shot the Officer-in-Charge of Wedza police station, Inspector Maxwell Hove, and a male bartender. Another police officer was seriously injured.

His luck run out this morning after he was arrested by police in Mozambique who was working with their Zimbabwean counterparts.

Muvhevhi was arrested in Manica Province, just a few minutes after crossing into the neighboring country.

Sources close to the investigations have confirmed the arrests and efforts are being made to bring him back into the country.

A team of officers has since been deployed to the neighboring country. -Herald