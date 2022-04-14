Bulawayo experiences historic moment

Prosper Ndlovu in Binga

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said the hosting of the 42nd Independence Day celebrations in Bulawayo next Monday is historic as he implored the youth across the country to cherish the gains of the liberation struggle.

Zimbabwe attained its independence from British settler colonial bondage on April 18, 1980 after a long protracted armed struggle that cost lives of many heroes and heroins.

President Mnangagwa, who officiated at the handover of fishing rigs to 21 chiefs from Binga and Kariba here yesterday, said this year’s main independence commemorations were unique as they would be held outside Harare for the first time since 1980.

“This coming weekend we have an Easter Holiday for Christians, and thereafter we celebrate our independence commemorations, the 42nd national commemorations, which will be held in Bulawayo for the first time this year,” said President Mnangagwa.

“All these years we used to celebrate this in Harare. So, come Sunday and Monday, all roads lead to Bulawayo for the biggest event to celebrate 42 years of independence.

“This is a way to show that this country, especially to our youths, was in the hands of colonialists and we took it back from them through the fierce war that restored the dignity of our people. So we must all celebrate this victory over colonialism.”

President Mnangagwa urged the Binga community to join hands with the rest of the country in celebrating the gains of independence, which are being expressed in massive development projects being rolled out by his Government.

He said Matabeleland North Province will hold its provincial celebrations to be led by Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo in Lupane, with other provinces doing the same in their respective venues.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zanu-PF vice president Cde Kembo said since coming into power in 2017, President Mnangagwa has proved to be a transformative leader and is forging ahead with implementation of development projects towards fulfilment of Vision 2030, which is anchored on creating an upper middle-income economy.

“He has shown zeal for development through engaging communities,” he said

“These projects should be viewed as victory for the people of Binga, as it underscores their development.”

“Under the Second Republic the development of Zimbabwe is under utmost attention.”

Cde Mohadi also paid tribute to traditional leaders from Binga and Kariba for coming in to witness the commissioning of fishing rigs and urged them to continue working with the Government on development programmes.