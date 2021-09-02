Buthelezi: Technical committee failing SA

Bafana Bafana legend Linda Buthelezi has slammed the Safa technical committee for approving the appointment of Hugo Broos as head coach.

The former Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder insists that nothing positive will materialise as a result of the Belgian’s appointment.

“The same problems that were there when I stopped playing for the national team are still there even today,” Buthelezi tells Kickoff.com.

“What is worse is we are still bringing in people from outside and don’t want to learn from past experiences.

“Let’s look back a bit. Our national team started with Screamer (Stanley Tshabalala); then the likes of Augusto Palacios followed, Philippe Troussier, Carlos Alberto Parreira, but look at the trend. It’s not about winning it’s about making money.

“Broos won’t succeed, let’s just disband the national executive because they’ve been leading us astray. There’s nothing any person from outside can do to fix the national team. Just take Helman Mkhalele and David Notoane and make them the national coaches, and they must be directed by a new technical committee, not this current one.”

Buthelezi added that Bafana Bafana would struggle to win their opening World Cup qualifiers this weekend.

“I’ve been following Broos’ comments and he’s been contradicting himself saying he doesn’t need older players who lack quality, or younger players who lack quality,” Buthelezi added.

“But you’ve got an under-23 side that recently featured at the Tokyo Olympics but you don’t talk about them. You can’t bring even seven players from that squad. The Olympics is the measure.

“You will see he will lose against Ghana and Zimbabwe and then will want to select the older players. Broos is playing with us, It’s all about money.

“But then again if the likes of Lucas Radebe and David Nyathi are part of the technical committee, they are failing the nation. They know what is right. They know who should handle the national team. David Notoane and Helman Mkhalele are the people who were supposed to be given an opportunity to handle our national team.” – KickOff