Car overturns killing one, injuring four

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A ROAD traffic accident led to the death of one person leaving four injured when a Nissan NP300 motor vehicle veered off the road.

In a statement, police said the accident occurred around 4.45 pm on January 26 at the 167km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road.

The body of the victim was taken for post-mortem to Karoi District Hospital mortuary while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.

“Police in Karoi are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 167 kilometre peg along Harare- Chirundu Road on 26/01/24 at around 1645 hours in which one person died while four others were injured when a Nissan NP300 motor vehicle with five passengers on board veered off the road to the left and overturned once before landing on its roof. The body of the victim was ferried to Karoi District Hospital mortuary for postmortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” reads the statement.