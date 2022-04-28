Clive Chigubhu’s burial set for Sunday

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE late comedian Clive Chigubhu who succumbed to Diffuse Large B Cell lymphoma cancer on Tuesday will be laid to rest on Sunday.

According to Chigubu’s family spokesperson, Prince Mboweni, the late award-winning comedy was initially supposed to be buried on Saturday at Umvutcha Park Cemetery but the burial has been moved to Sunday.

“We had initially scheduled the burial to be held on Saturday but due to circumstances beyond our control and the need to have a send-off event for Clive, we’ve postponed till every little detail is sorted out. But I can confirm that on Sunday, Clive will be laid to rest,” said Mboweni.

Mourners are gathered at Barbourfields (number 33) suburb and creatives, spearheaded by Babongile Sikhonjwa have opened lines for members of the public to donate towards Chigubhu’s burial. – @eMKlass_49