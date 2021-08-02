Connie Ferguson’s moving tribute to Shona

“YOU’VE owned my heart from the day we met”

Connie Ferguson, 51, on Saturday night paid tribute to her late husband in a moving letter on her social media pages.

The continent was in complete shock on Friday afternoon when news broke that Shona Ferguson had died due to Covid-19 complications.

The 47-year-old had made such an impact in South Africa’s entertainment industry that it was unimaginable that he could be gone so soon. Ironically, Shona died just a day before the day they met 20 years ago.

“This day, 20 years ago (31 July 2001) was the day God brought you into my life,” Connie wrote.

Describing their love for each other as a “once in a lifetime kind of love”, Connie wrote: “We joked about how we were going to be in our old age, how we would take turns supporting each other and being strong for each other. The irony is we have already been doing that for the past 20 years.”

SA’s celebrity power couple met through mutual friends and Connie was instantly intrigued by Shona and his tattoos, contagious laugh and zest for life, the actress told DRUM in an interview in 2014.

Shona too was smitten from the word go.

“I knew who she was, but I tried to play it cool,” he told the publication back then.

Shona got Connie’s number through her sister and once they started talking, the two discovered they had a lot in common.

“We started chatting about Botswana – he’s from there and I’ve spent time with my family there too – and discovered we have mutual friends,” Connie told DRUM. The two got married just four months later and were together ever since.

In her tribute to her husband, Connie wrote: “You were already planning our 20th wedding anniversary in November assuming that we had time. You and I were joined at the hip, now I feel completely off balance and incomplete without my other half, my soulmate.”

According to Connie, she is struggling to process everything that’s going on.

“It feels like a horrible nightmare that I can’t wake up from. I feel like I’m living in a twilight zone. You’ve owned my heart from the day we met 20 years ago today and there you will live until we meet again! Rest now angel. I miss you, I love you and I will never forget you!”

The couple’s 19-year-old daughter, Alicia, also shared a beautiful tribute to her dad on her Instagram.

“You’ve left a legacy behind that I will carry on as I did make this promise to you when I was little. Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me my doppelgänger. You made a promise to me that you’ll always be there when I need you, so I believe you will always be there even in spirit,” she wrote.

“I’m going to miss a lot of things, but most importantly, your hugs,” she added.

“I know you are protecting us from up there in heaven. I miss you and words can’t express how much I love you Fa. Rest in peace my twin.” – Channel24