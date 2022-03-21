COVID-19: One person dies as active cases fall

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

ONE person succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 67 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 244 519 cases, 5 427 deaths and 234 547 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 96 percent as active cases went down to 4 545.

All cases are local.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 415 064 people having received their first dose, 3 441 731 receiving their second dose while 178 137 receiving their third dose.

A total of 924 received their first jab yesterday, 887 received their second jab while 1 104 received their third jab.

As of March 19, 2022, at 3PM there were 49 people that were hospitalised with three new admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 42 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Two people were asymptomatic while five people had severe symptoms.

Manicaland recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Mashonaland East which recorded 13 new cases. Matabeleland North had 11 new cases followed by Mashonaland West with 10 new cases. Masvingo had 8 new cases while Mashonaland Central had 5 new cases. Harare and Matabeleland South recorded 1 case each while Bulawayo and Midlands recorded zero cases each.

