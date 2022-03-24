COVID-19: Zero deaths as infections plunge

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

NO one succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 236 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 245 194 cases, 5 432 deaths and 235 505 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 96 percent and active cases go down to 4 257.

21 of the new cases reported yesterday were from outbreaks detected from schools in Bulawayo (2) and Mashonaland (16).

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 585 820 people having received their first dose, 3 452 864 receiving their second dose while 200 088 receiving their third dose.

A total of 85 775 received their first jab yesterday, 5 062 received their second jab while 10 169 received their third jab.

As of March 22, 2022, at 3 PM there were 33 people that were hospitalized with four new admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 29 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Three people were asymptomatic while one person had severe symptoms.

Manicaland recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Mashonaland East which recorded 42 new cases. Mashonaland West had 39 new cases followed by Midlands with 33 new cases. Masvingo had 27 new cases while Harare had 13 new cases.

Matabeleland South recorded 10 new cases followed by Bulawayo which recorded 6 new cases.

Mashonaland Central had 4 cases while Matabeleland North had no cases.

