Dagga smugglers arrested

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

TWO men have been arrested along the Limpopo River for possessing dagga under the operation “No to cross border crimes.”

Police confirmed the arrest on their official Twitter handle.

‘‘On 29/04/23, members of the security services deployed on, “No to cross border crimes,” in Beitbridge arrested, Godsave Ndou (37) and Tapelo Ndlovu (39), at River Range along Limpopo River, for illegal possession of approximately 5.25 kilograms of dagga,’’ read the tweet.