Diarrhoea outbreak in Bulawayo’s Ward 17

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

OVER 200 people have been treated for diarrhoea in Bulawayo’s Ward 17 forcing the local authority to exempt residents from the ongoing water shedding to curb the spread of the disease.

The outbreak was reported last week in Pumula North suburb.

Other areas falling under Ward 17 are St Peter’s Village, Mazwi Village, Robert Sinyoka Village, Methodist Village and Green Gables.

Council is now treating those affected by the outbreak for free.

Diarrhoea is usually caused by a virus, or sometimes, contaminated food and symptoms include frequent, loose, watery stools and stomach pain.

Severe cases can cause enough dehydration to require intravenous fluids.

Pumula Clinic has been offering free medication and help for those who have symptoms and suffer from diarrhoea.

Bulawayo City Council has been implementing a water-shedding programme around the city and some suburbs have gone without water since Monday after council announced a four-day maintenance programme.

Last year, Bulawayo recorded a diarrhoea outbreak in Tshabalala Extension and Emganwini suburbs.

The city’s worst outbreak in recent years was reported in June 2020, when 13 people died after nearly 2 000 residents fell ill in Luveve after raw sewage contaminated drinking water.

In 2021, about 100 people, mostly children, were treated for running stomachs in Mzilikazi and the surrounding suburbs.

The diarrhoea outbreaks follow the 2020 Auditor-General’s report tabled before Parliament that stated that Bulawayo is among six local authorities at risk of an outbreak of water-borne diseases that could lead to deaths due to failure to manage sewer reticulation systems.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited Pumula North suburb and found a mother who had just left Pumula Clinic, carrying her baby.

The woman, who only identified herself as nakaMalvin said her four-year-old son fell ill at home on Saturday.

“I had brought my child to the clinic who had a running stomach as from Saturday. I was here in the morning and he was given paracetamol and that’s the last time he had a running tummy,” said nakaMalvin.

She said they were told to boil water from the tap so that they can safely drink it.

Another woman who sells her wares at Pumula North Shopping Centre, who only identified herself as Mai Shanty said water is filthy when taps are opened after the shedding cycle.

“We are suffering here because of diarrhoea; the water is filthy every time it is turned back on. Unfortunately, we can’t monitor our children, as we spend the day here and they just drink. My children had running stomachs as from last week and I treated them with sugar and salt solution and they were better,” said Mai Shanty.

She said she believes burst sewer pipes in the area are also causing the water-borne disease.

Mr Wellington Tshuma also from the suburb said he no longer drinks tap water and now buys bottled water in the city centre.

“We are afraid to eat at home and even drink beer with friends. This is because we suspect that either our wives have put poison in our food or our friends had done the same in our beer. Because every time we eat we have a running stomach or after drinking beer with friends the same happens,” said Mr Tshuma.

Another resident, Mr Obedience Mlauzi claimed that his friend has been down with diarrhoea since last week. Bulawayo Provincial Medical Director Dr Maphios Siamuchembu confirmed that there was a diarrhoea outbreak in Ward 17.

“There is a diarrhoea outbreak in Pumula and this is an engineering issue and a water supply issue. So people are getting diarrhoea because they are using contaminated water. The city authorities concerned with the supply of clean water have been informed and that’s as much as we can do on our side,” said Dr Siamuchembu.

Ward 17 Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo said she has been on the ground since last week when the outbreak was reported, raising awareness and assessing the situation in Pumula North.

“There are 228 people who have been helped at the Pumula Clinic. We started receiving reports of our residents complaining of stomach pains on July 10. I immediately reported to the Bulawayo City Council which the next day went door to door in the area around Pumula to find out who was affected and raise awareness,” said Clr Moyo.

She said after the water shedding schedule for their areas, residents must let their taps run to clear dirty water and boil it afterwards.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Mlandu Ncube said as part of interventions to arrest the spread of diarrhoea, Ward 17 has been exempted from water shedding.

“We deployed our medical staff to offer free treatment there in Pumula. And we encourage every resident in that area to go to the clinic if they feel sick. We have flushed the system and for now, we aren’t shedding Ward 17 to try and arrest the situation,” said Clr Ncube.