Dlala Thukzin, ‘iPlan’ hit-maker coming to Bulawayo

Revellers in Bulawayo are in for a treat as South African artiste Dlala Thukzin, known for his hit song “iPlan” will be in the city next week Friday for a performance at an event dubbed “iPlan Friday” at Cosmopolitan VIP Club.

Joining Dlala Thukzin on stage will be the talented DJ Zandimaz, who will be the guest DJ for the night. The ‘Emathandweni’ hit-maker is known for her incredible mixing skills and ability to keep the crowd entertained throughout her sets.

In addition to Dlala Thukzin and DJ Zandimaz, the event will also feature performances from DJ Tef, Keezy AM, Ras Obido, and DJ Wellyonz.

Ntando Ndlovu, the marketing consultant at Cosmopolitan, said people should look forward to a great musical session from the award winning DJ.

“It’s going to be one of those Cosmopolitan special nights where Tukzin, one of the best Amapiano DJs on the scene with his hit song, will deliver a musical session that will leave fans in awe. People should come out and expect to have a special night,” said Ndlovu.

Event organiser, Mduduzi Mdlongwa, 3D Events Director said the decision to bring Dlala Thukzin to Bulawayo was inspired by the popularity of his song “iPlan” which has been trending and appealing to a lot of people.

“We’re planning to kick off the festive season with a big party featuring a popular song that everyone can enjoy. The artiste will be performing and teaching people his dance moves,” said Mdlongwa.

He said fans can expect an electrifying performance from Dlala Thukzin, who will be on stage for two hours, showcasing his dance moves and singing along to his hit song.

Thuthuka Zindlovu, prominently known as Dlala Thukzin is a South African DJ and record producer born and bred in Lamontville, Kwazulu-Natal. – @TashaMutsiba