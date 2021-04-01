Easter treat for SA-based Zimbos

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS based in South Africa are in for a treat this Easter weekend as rhumba maestro, Martin Sibanda and his Ndolwane Super Sounds outfit are set to perform in Soweto tomorrow. Kingdom Blue Life Insurance, a local company operating in South Africa has organised the show as a way of reaching out to locals there.

Other artistes billed to perform are legendary Freddy Gwala, Platform One, Big Zulu and Maqhawekazi. The event will be hosted by Mbo Mahocs.

Last year, shows were affected by Covid-19 with this show being one of the big ones since last year. Ndolwane Super Sounds marketing manager, Thandazani Nyoni, said the show will be a great opportunity for Sibanda and Amajongosi, as his band members are affectionately known, to showcase the new album, Uyavuma to fans.

“As Ndolwane Super Sounds, we’re happy to have been recognised by the event organisers and we promise to deliver our best.

“We’ve performed at several corporate events before so this is not new to us. It’ll also be an opportunity for us to push our new album,” said Nyoni.

The Big Boss, as Sibanda is affectionately known by his legion of fans, launched recently. The album has received a positive reception locally and in South Africa where the rhumba artiste is based. [email protected]