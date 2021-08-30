ED Number 1 dance challenge launched . . . US$500 up for grabs

ED Number 1 dance challenge launched . . . US$500 up for grabs Patati Patata producer Oskid with Koffi Olomide

Mthabisi Tshuma. Online Correspondent

GROWING bigger by the day, the hit song Patati Patata by Roki that features Koffi Olomide and Tanzanian artiste Rayvanny now has a dance challenge that will see the best video receiving US$500.

The song that has been viewed over five million times on YouTube has even caught the attention of South African Jerusalema hit-maker Master KG who posted a video on social media jamming to the song.

Posting on his Facebook account over the weekend, socialite Passion Java who is behind the record label – Passion Java Records that produced the song, announced the introduction of the dance challenge.

He said the dance challenge is focused on Koffi Olomide’s verse where he praises President Mnangagwa, a figure that many artistes in the country have found solace in associating with.

“$500 challenge starts this coming Monday (today). Create your video on Tik tok on the part where the song says ED number 1 and send it to boss Lashaan,” said Passion Java.

Already, a number of talented dance groups and socialites have taken part in the challenge on YouTube. – @mthabisi_mthire

