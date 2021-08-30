ED Number 1 dance challenge launched . . . US$500 up for grabs

Mthabisi Tshuma. Online Correspondent

GROWING bigger by the day, the hit song Patati Patata by Roki that features Koffi Olomide and Tanzanian artiste Rayvanny now has a dance challenge that will see the best video receiving US$500.

The song that has been viewed over five million times on YouTube has even caught the attention of South African Jerusalema hit-maker Master KG who posted a video on social media jamming to the song.

Posting on his Facebook account over the weekend, socialite Passion Java who is behind the record label – Passion Java Records that produced the song, announced the introduction of the dance challenge.

He said the dance challenge is focused on Koffi Olomide’s verse where he praises President Mnangagwa, a figure that many artistes in the country have found solace in associating with.

“$500 challenge starts this coming Monday (today). Create your video on Tik tok on the part where the song says ED number 1 and send it to boss Lashaan,” said Passion Java.

Already, a number of talented dance groups and socialites have taken part in the challenge on YouTube. – @mthabisi_mthire