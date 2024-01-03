Elderly man brutally murdered

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

BULAWAYO police found a man dead at a maize field behind a clothing factory with a deep cut on the head.

In a statement, police said they found the body of John Sithole (73) on 29 December 2023 and also recovered a hoe with blood stains at the scene.

Police appealed for information that may help with the investigation of the case.

“Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which John Sithole (73) was found dead, with a deep cut on the head, at a maize field behind a clothing factory in Donnington on 29/12/23.”

“A blood-stained hoe was recovered at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.