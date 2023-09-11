Foetus found wrapped in napkin

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

Police in Bulawayo are hunting for a woman who abandoned a foetus in a pit in Cowdray Park suburb.

In a statement, Police said the foetus was discovered abandoned in a pit on 8 September.

“Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of unlawful termination of pregnancy in which a foetus was found in the toilet at a house in Cowdray Park on 09/09/23.

“The foetus was wrapped in a napkin and dumped in the pit. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.