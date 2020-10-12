Free to air tv channel licences by November – BAZ

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Successful applicants for the six free to air national commercial television licences will be issued with licences to operate by the end of November.

This was revealed during the ongoing public inquiry via Zoom, for the provision of Free-to-air National Commercial Television Broadcasting Services, by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe. The public inquiry is done in this manner to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

The public inquiry commenced today, Monday October 12 and will end on Wednesday October 21.

BAZ Twitter page said: The Chair of Free-to-Air National Commercial Television Licensing Public Inquiry Commission Mr. Charles Sibanda revealed that successful applicants will be issued with licences by end of November 2020.”

He was speaking during the slot for Acacia Media where they laid out their case as to why the station should be considered.

Apart from Acacia Media there are other 13 applicants for the television channels, namely, AB Communications (Pvt) Ltd t/a Flex TV, Blackbury Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd t/a Blackbury TV, Conduit Investments (Pvt) Ltd t/a Conduit TV Station, Continental Television (Pvt) Ltd, Channel Dzimbahwe (Pvt) Ltd t/a Channel D, Fairtalk Communications (Pvt) Ltd t/a Keyona TV, Heart & Soul Broadcasting Services (Pvt) Ltd t/a HStv, Jester Media Services (Pvt) Ltd t/a 3KTV, Just in Time TV (Pvt) Ltd t/a JIT TV, Medianet Productions (Pvt) Ltd t/a Sunrise TV, Meditation Investments (Pvt) Ltd t/a Zim news Channel, Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd t/a NRTV and Zimpapers (1980) Limited t/a ZTN. -Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi