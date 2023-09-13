Gwanda Rural District Council elects chairperson

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

GWANDA Rural District Ward 18 councillor Mphathiswa Ncube of Zanu-PF has been elected the new council chairperson for the local authority.

Cllr Ncube obtained 19 votes beating CCC’s Standford Nkala who contested as an independent candidate. Clr Nkala received 12 votes. The voting process was conducted through secret ballot. The local authority has 31 councillors.

Administrator in the office of the Gwanda District Development Coordinator, Mr Thulani Moyo facilitated the electoral process.

Speaking after the electoral process Cllr Ncube said he is prepared to contribute significantly to the development of the district.