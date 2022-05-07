Hwabaraty weds childhood sweetheart

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ALTERNATIVE musician, dancer and actor, Hwabaraty (Japhet Mlauzi) tied the knot with childhood sweetheart, Precious Phiri at The Grand Vista in Bulawayo last Saturday.

The wedding was well-attended with artistes who included Fish F Ndaramu, Tebza, Jeys Marabini, Msiz’kay and Khaya Arts gracing the occasion in their numbers.

The uMqakezeleni singer said the union was written in the stars and he felt as if the time was right to legally marry his childhood neighbour and friend.

“It (the wedding) was always bound to happen at some point. I felt emotionally, physically and spiritually ready to bind my life with Precious. We’ve been together since we were children and it made perfect sense to upgrade our love.

“I spent a lot of time travelling around the globe and irrespective of my absence, she said she would wait for me. I’m over the moon that we’re now husband and wife after being together for a very long time,” said Hwabaraty.

Quizzed on how he felt about tying the knot with someone who is not from an artistic background, Hwabaraty laughed and said it works “perfectly fine”.

“My wife is like a recluse and loves her personal space. She is your typical stay-at-home wife and is ignorant of what I do, but our union works perfectly fine.”

A cultural ambassador in his own right, Hwabaraty has been involved in the film industry where he played the role of a traditional healer in Zimbabwean sitcom Izolo Yizolo. Born and bred in Njube suburb, Hwabaraty is a father and owner of The Hothaus Zimbabwe where he mentors young people within and outside schools in stage improvisation, choreography, acting, scriptwriting and music. – @eMKlass_49