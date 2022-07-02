INGCO Concept Store opens in Bulawayo

Staff members prepare for the opening of the concept store in Kelvin, Bulawayo

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

IF you want affordable, durable and reliable hardware tools and accessories then look no further than the new INGCO Concept Store which opened in Kelvin North, Bulawayo yesterday. It is a one-stop-shop for quality hardware.

Situated at number 20 Zenzele Crescent, Kelvin North the concept store was opened amid pomp and fanfare on a chilly Friday morning.

The INGCO Concept Store has a staff complement of four, who are readily available to help anyone with their needs.

INGCO provides a comprehensive range of high-quality, well manufactured, economically priced power tools, power tool accessories, power source and generation equipment, garden equipment, hand tools and measuring tools.

The concept store is run under Ilanga Bolts & Hardware and its director Mr Khumbulani Mkwananzi said they were pleased that they had opened, as they will cater for all the hardware needs of the Bulawayo community and beyond.

“Ilanga Bolts is sort of franchising the INGCO products and we are the distributor. We have started a concept store where 100 percent we sell INGCO products and our prices are very low,” he said.

“My prices are regulated by the supplier so that the products are cheaper for our customers. I basically can’t charge what I want,” said Mr Mkwananzi.

He said the store offers a range of products and their staff is readily available to help.

“We offer all sorts of power tools and their accessories, hand tools, pumps, garden tools, safety products, generators, air tools, measuring tools and accessories for the hardware industry. We have four people and this is the only concept store in the city,” said Mr Mkwananzi.

He said INGCO products have proven to be durable and hoped the customers will flock to the shop and buy.

INGCO tools are devoted to making professional quality tools affordable.

INGCO believes that the top quality of tools not only refers to the function, usability and appearance but also efficiency, performance and maintainability as well as cost-effectiveness.

The INGCO team pay great attention to every detail to make INGCO tools a cut above the rest.

– Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi