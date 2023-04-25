Breaking News
President swears in tribunal to investigate judge

President swears in tribunal to investigate judge

Jah Master, Poptain to light up Bulawayo 

25 Apr, 2023 - 14:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Jah Master

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma 

[email protected]

EVENT organisers Palace Entertainment are not letting their guard down in promoting nightlife in the City of Kings and Queens as they have lined up yet another star-studded gig this weekend.

On Friday, Palace Hotel will play host to dancehall superstars Jah Master and Poptain who will be supported by upcoming dancehall act Mr Grey. The gig will be hosted by Mr Jaiva while on the decks will be DJs Ayaxx, Keitho, Bhanditi and Mandoza.

Poptain

In the past fortnight, Palace Hotel has hosted top-drawer acts in the form of Insimbi ZeZhwane, Abigail Mabuza and Ba Shupi, a move that has lifted the spirits of party lovers in Bulawayo.

Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa said: “This Friday we fire up our game of hosting gigs as we play host to the Fadza Mutengi hit-maker and Bhanduru chanter. Both artistes are not new to this venue, thus we’re confident that they’ll bring their usual A-game.”

