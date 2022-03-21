Joel Luphahla leaves Division One side Golden Eagles

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

JOEL Luphahla has parted ways with Zifa Northern Region Division One side Golden Eagles on mutual consent.

The club announced on Monday morning that Luphahla leaves the club together with his assistants Elliot Matsika and Warren Mapanga.

“After discussions on Sunday, it was ultimately decided that we would go our separate ways,” said Golden Eagles In a statement.

“We would like to thank Joel for his efforts during his time at Golden Eagles and wish him every success in the future. Gilbert Mushangazhike takes over with immediate effect and will be assisted by Phillip Sithole. – @innocentskizoe